MURRAY — The $1.50 stormwater utility fee Murray City Council passed in the early 2000s for city residents is likely going to be re-examined in the near future.
The fee produces about $240,000 annually in revenue that is designed to assist with anything that has to do with how water from rain is moved from various parts of the city to the Clarks River. In many cases, that water comes from the roofs of houses and other buildings before beginning its travels through drains, culverts and other modes of flow.
That has become a longer process since the fee went into effect, as the city has expanded in area, annexing numerous properties. In that time, the fee has not changed, and with repairs on stormwater infrastructure becoming more frequent, city officials say the council might need to increase the fee at some point.
“Since 2003, (City Administrator Jim) Osborne tells me that we have added almost 1,000 acres, and I didn’t ask for the miles of streets that have been added, but you’d have to think it’s significant,” said Councilman Dan Miller, who led a presentation on this matter during the Aug. 8 council meeting. He was asked to do this by Murray Mayor Bob Rogers after Miller said he broached the subject with Rogers following the concerns Councilman Burton Young had expressed several months ago about water backup issues in his neighborhood on the city’s west side.
“We’ve taken in several subdivisions, and like anything else, regulations about stormwater have gotten tighter and tighter over time,” Miller said. “Well, the state has now gotten involved with how stormwater is dealt with. (City Stormwater Coordinator James) Oakley told me that when he started in 2003, the state booklet was eight pages. Now, it’s 159, as an example.
“Now, I don’t know about (fellow council members) but I read the staff reports every month and do you know that these projects hardly ever move? It’s the same ones month after month. You’ll have one come on and another go off.”
Miller said Murray became the second or third city in Kentucky to draft a stormwater utility fee when it was approved in 2003. Since that time, the city has experienced an impressive growth, and city officials believe the city’s population will eclipse the 20,000 mark when the next U.S. Census is taken in 2020. More growth is also expected to stem from the impending expansion of U.S. 641 South from Murray’s southernmost city limits to the Tennessee state line at Hazel.
Miller said that growth is not helping stormwater drainage, and the city is perpetually behind when it comes to completing planned projects on its stormwater infrastructure. Oakley told the council he has 48 projects on his list for 2019, and his team will be lucky to complete a fraction of them.
“The way it is right now, I can get seven to 13 done a year,” Oakley said. “Now, I’d like to turn it into 20, possibly 22, but in that case, we’d need more manpower. This is my biggest issue right now because it’s hard to have money for drainage improvements. All of our money is going to rehab work. It’s just constant rehab, especially around the inner city. Some of that stuff has been underground 80 to 100 years.
“Don’t get me wrong, we have excellent help from field operations and the street department. The issue with that is, as (Murray Natural Gas Field Operations Manager Jaimie Erwin) told me (recently), they’ve had to do almost 1,000 work orders this year on their own, so we’d be pulling them away from that. And when I can get them away, sometimes it’s for something that may take six weeks. That’s not their problem, it’s just that they’re too busy.”
Miller said council members will have to decide how to tackle this issue.
“Right now, (Oakley) has a list on his desk of between $1.4 and $1.5 million’s worth of projects that he feels need to be done soon, so it doesn’t take a math genius to see the problem,” he said. “We’ve got about 10 years’ worth of projects and that’s assuming we didn’t have anything else come up. It would take 10-or-so years with the amount of money we’ve got to take care of these projects.
“The size of the storm drains have changed, too. They used to be smaller, now they’re bigger. I think we have to be pro-active, not reactive, because if we get into a big rain and something happens where we’ve got to fix a bunch of things, and we don’t have the money to fix them, that’s not going to be good.”
