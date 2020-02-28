MURRAY — In an age where funding of any kind can be difficult to find, the Murray City Council had an easy decision in front of it Thursday night.
All it had to do was say yes — to essentially free money. Thursday marked the annual offer from the state government for municipal aid funds and local government economic assistance funds for fiscal year 2021.
By a unanimous vote, the council did just that, giving the city access to $367,556.91, once Mayor Bob Rogers submits the proper paperwork.
“If you recall, those were the funds that helped us build the speed tables on 16th Street,” Rogers said. “They were funded by a 3% contingency fund that entities across the state had retained for emergencies and we were able to take advantage of that this year.”
Council members voted after a mandatory hearing was opened and resulted in no one coming forward to testify on the issue.
That was one of two measures on which the council cast votes Thursday. The other was the second reading of an ordinance to further define the purpose of the city’s Tree Board, which is something the Beautification Committee has been heavily pursuing. This also sought to refer violations under the ordinance to the city’s Code Enforcement Board.
That measure also passed unanimously.
“The Beautification Committee has been promoting this for quite some time now and they are happy that this is finally getting this support,” said Beautification Committee Co-Chair and City Councilman Terry Strieter, who recognized City Administrator Jim Osborne for his efforts in this process.
“I think this is a great investment in this city and its future health,” Councilman Wesley Bolin added. “Anything we can do to improve the climate here and increase the health of trees in the community gets my support, and I’ve talked to some people about this and you’re going to be getting a lot of applications to be on this board for sure.”
One measure that came before the council Thursday but did not receive a vote was an ordinance concerning the city’s sanitation program. City Finance Director Kim Wyatt said that for the most part, updating definitions was the main point of emphasis, but there was one part that she wanted to make sure was explained.
This was the hauling fee for hoist customers who have their construction boxes picked up and hauled to the city’s transfer station. The fee for that is rising, from $50 to $130, but Wyatt said the rental fee of $70 and the dropoff fee of $50 were both being dropped.
Wyatt and Rogers emphasized that fees for residential customers are not affected.
