MURRAY — By a unanimous vote Thursday evening, the Murray City Council made it clear that it is in favor of keeping the tax rate on real and tangible property at the rate it approved last year.
That rate is 31 cents per every $100 of property assessed, which was lowered last year from 42.1 cents.
In taking this vote, several council members addressed an issue that is probably on the minds of every citizen of Murray and Calloway County – the announced closing of the city’s Briggs & Stratton plant last week.
“I’m just wondering how publicity would be on this, knowing we just lost lots of jobs, if we increased our taxes. I’m wondering if we need to ask, ‘Do we need this right now or can we wait to look at it?’ That’s a big question right now,” said Councilman Burton Young, who was in the audience when the council’s Personnel and Finance Committee dealt with the issue before the full council met.
Young’s comment was soon followed by the same sentiment from Councilwoman Rose Ross Elder.
“I’m inclined to keep it where it is,” said Elder, who is also a member of the committee. “We’ve had, historically, some of the highest rates in the area and, now, we’re going to face some shortcomings with what’s going on here.”
“I’ll second it if you’ll make the motion,” Councilman Wesley Bolin told Elder seconds after her assessment in the meeting. Her motion immediately followed, and Bolin, as promised, provided the second. “Because of the uncertainty of this community at this time, I’m against raising this rate.”
Councilwoman Pat Seiber said she believed raising the rate would be like a “double blow” to the workers who were informed last week that their days as employees of Briggs & Stratton were nearing an end. The plant said it intends to shut all operations down by fall 2020, but a schedule released to workers last week shows that the first terminations of duties will be coming as early as October and others will follow in January.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said the city will lose $300,000 in revenues for its general fund from the loss of Briggs & Stratton alone. City Director of Finance Kim Wyatt said last week that this will also mean a loss of at least $1 million to the city’s utility fund.
Thursday, Wyatt gave a breakdown of numbers when it came to three different options for the rate.
The first was the compensating rate of 30.63 cents per every $100 of property assessed. That would produce $3,114,425 in revenues. For anyone with a property assessment of $150,000, that would result in a tax bill of $459.45. She explained the compensating rate is based on an amount of revenue that would be about equal to the previous year.
That would not require a public hearing.
The other two options do require a hearing under state law. The rate of 31 cents, which the council approved in its full meeting later, would produce $3,152,046 in revenues, which is an increase of $37,277 over last year. Wyatt said the increase was due to a slight increase in assessments by the Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office.
The final option was a rate of 31.86 cents per every $100 of property assessed and would have resulted in $3,239,490 in revenues, which is an $87,444 increase. That final amount was based on Kentucky Revised Statute 142 that allows for an increase that would result in a 4 percent uptick in revenues, relative to the compensating rate, Wyatt said.
Rogers said the hearing will be set for the next council meeting in September.
