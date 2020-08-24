MURRAY — Several days ago, the Murray City Council decided that a property owner on North Fourth Street seeking to have property rezoned should have that request granted.
Ken Andrus, who owns and operates Oakwood Studio at 1003 N. Fourth, had earlier taken his request to the City of Murray Planning Commission, but was denied. So he appealed the ruling and asked for a public hearing in front of the full council last Thursday, Aug. 13.
“Of course I would love to have the photography studio be open there a long time, but the way things are going right now, it’s kind of difficult to have a photography studio,” Andrus testified during the hearing, as he explained why he was asking for his property, which is about two acres in size, to be rezoned from professional office to highway business district, also known as B2. “I talked to a realtor last year and he said one of the main things that would kind of hurt me if I decide to sell is that it’s zoned professional office. He said more of a variety of people could come in there if it was B2 and he suggested that I move forward with rezoning.
“I talked to Justin Smith (with the city’s planning department) and he said that he thought that area was going toward business as well, so that’s the reason I tried.”
Smith testified that this particular part of North Fourth was zoned professional office from B2 in 2007 by a unanimous vote of the planning commission. He said that this was based on significant changes to the area in economic, physical and social nature that had not been anticipated by the city’s comprehensive plan that was in effect at that time.
In 2009, Smith said that plan was updated and it was amended earlier this year.
“In this comprehensive plan, future land use which goes from here to the next 30 years designates most of North Fourth Street as commercial,” Smith said. “That is a state highway. It runs 45 mph in this area. This property is at the bottom of the hill (just north of Bee Creek) right before it gets to the top of the hill where it goes to 35 mph. It was just in the last five years that it went to 45 and, as most of us know, it was at 55 before then and there were quite a few accidents.
“So it was requested to rezone, to go full commercial like everything you’d see on the 12th Street corridor. As of right now, (Andrus) wants to keep his photography business open but, as with a lot of businesses with COVID-19, he is struggling pretty bad and he wants an option where, if his business does fail, maybe he could put it on the market and sell (the property) and have someone else come in and maybe bring jobs to the community.”
Owners of one adjacent property opposed Andrus’ request to rezone. Richard and Sue Smith reside on Bee Creek Drive and, while they could not attend the hearing, they expressed their thoughts in a letter that City Clerk Dannetta Clayton read into the record.
“We are OK with professional office or a change to multiplex dwellings, such as duplexes or apartments,” the letter read. “The wrong kind of business can harm the value of our property and cause it to be unsuitable for family dwellings. We also plan to build another family dwelling on our property.”
Smith said his office has received several phone calls from homeowners on Bee Creek Drive and noted that Sue Smith had attended the planning commission meeting in July that resulted in a 6-1 vote against rezoning. He said the biggest reason for that vote was that commission members did not know what kind of new business would come to Andrus’ property should he decide to sell it.
Councilman Danny Hudspeth, along with Councilman Terry Strieter, voted to uphold the commission’s vote.
“Generally. I usually go toward homeowners and their rights as home owners to live their lives out in residential areas,” Hudspeth said. “Actually, professional office does give a lot of options for what someone could put on their property. Even a planned development project could be something someone would want to do.
“I think professional office is OK, not knowing what Mr Andrus wants to do out there or the next owner wants to put there, But there’s a lot of options there. I think one of the nicest complexes there on North Fourth Street is a place farther up to the south where they’ve got about four little offices in there. Things like that can happen in these zones. We don’t have to always go to a B2.”
Councilman Monty McCuiston, though, had a different view.
“One of the goals I had when I ran for this council was to make Murray a more business-friendly community and streamline the process for businesses to come here,” McCuiston said. “I find it a little disheartening that the commission would vote to deny this request. Mr Andrus may not have plans at this time to do anything and may not be able to do anything (with the property), but if he ever does plan to sell, that might entice an employer or another business to come in with significant development.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.