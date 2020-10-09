MURRAY — With a lone opposing vote, the Murray City Council approved raising the city’s property tax by a little more than a half-cent Thursday night.
This will take the tax on property in the city to 31.54 cents on every $100 of property assessed. This is after that level was set at 31 cents.
This came after the council’s Personnel and Finance Committee recommended the hike last month, citing a combination of factors, including losses in revenue during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as losses from the city’s utility fund of about $200,000 in payments from homeowners/tenants, many of whom cannot pay those bills because of loss of income from the pandemic. The loss of one of Murray’s largest employers, Briggs & Stratton, helped cause a loss in payroll tax revenue.
And there was the matter of the council lowering the tax on city alcohol beverage sales from 8% to 5%, after a lawsuit by a Murray company that challenged the legality of that tax. Mayor Bob Rogers said in September that this lowering would cost the city more than $300,000.
Finance Director Kim Wyatt said that the increase will result in increased revenue of $237,702 in fiscal year 2021, which matches the maximum allowable increase in revenue by state law, 4%. She added that this accounts for tangible and personal property, as well as new growth, which is defined as new properties being added to the city’s tax roll.
Councilman Jeremy Bell supplied the only no vote Thursday.
“I know that’s not a lot, but I sure wish we could’ve kept it the same. Again, I understand that it’s not a whole lot but, to some people, it is,” he said before casting his lone vote in opposition.
A public hearing was offered before the vote on the property tax, as is stipulated by state law. However, no one submitted any written materials in favor or in opposition of the tax. No one came forward to speak at the hearing either.
The council was unanimous on adjustments to ordnances when it came to the city’s insurance and business license taxes, with all members voting to approve changes that City Attorney Warren Hopkins testified in the last September meeting are designed to be more friendly to large businesses that might decide to make Murray their headquarters and who employ at least 100 people. Those businesses will now be exempt from the 7.25% insurance tax, while paying a business license tax of $20,000.
•••
Rogers included several items in his mayor’s report, but one that is sure sure to receive attention was the news that governments across Kentucky have been told by the state’s Pubic Service Commission that a moratorium in place since March concerning homeowners and tenants having utilities disconnected for being delinquent on payments was being lifted.
City Administrator Jim Osborne further expanded on the subject, noting that the moratorium will be lifted on Oct. 20.
“Our staff met, including Finances, Customer Service and Billing, and what we plan to do is, for each individual that’s delinquent, and there’s over 500 of them (in the city) at almost $200,000, they will receive a letter from the city outlining a payment plan,” Osborne said. “We used a formula to develop that payment plan and, as long as they make their current bill, plus an agreed-upon catch-up dollar amount, they won’t be disconnected.
“Now, if they haven’t made a payment before Nov. 13, they will be subject to disconnection on Nov. 16. We’re going to work with them as best as we can so as not to be a burden on them, and we’re not going to ask for large-dollar amounts.
“But we need to get them caught up.”
Osborne said that he believes it may take as long as a year for the city to obtain all of the outstanding payments.
“For each customer, the dollar amount will be different,” he said, adding that the city will attempt to contact the customers at least four times before they could have their utilities disconnected. He said that will be through a combination of letters and phone calls.
•••
Rogers also mentioned the city’s ongoing pursuit of a new recycling method for residents.
Thursday night, he said the city has had two to three meetings with the city’s sanitation contractor, Republic, to discuss a contract that could include curbside recycling within the city.
‘And I believe we are at a point where (the council’s recycling workgroup) may be given information next week and I would anticipate that they might have a recommendation to the council after that,” he said. “So we are moving on with that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.