MURRAY — During its December meeting, the Murray City Council received something that every government body, or any group for that matter, hopes to hear from the person who handled the auditing process for its finances — praise.
It came in droves from accountant Krista Romaine.
“If I could give a plaque or award to anyone tonight, it would be you,” said Romaine, who leads the Romaine & Associates firm in Mayfield. “The finances here, the organization, the administration, and working with them, I have found them to be very knowledgeable and that, in and of itself, from all of the audits I’ve done for prior years and current years, is very trying nowadays.”
That was her way of saying that keeping the financial books in order today is hard, and this is something that separates the groups able to do this effectively from the ones that struggle. As Romaine’s comments indicated, the city’s books are very much together as her firm issued an unmodified — also known as “clean” — opinion for the audit covering the 2019 fiscal year that ended on June 30.
“That means there are no internal control findings within your financial statements. You are making sound, good decisions,” she said, going back a few minutes to how the council had unanimously approved acceptance of two grants – one for $500,000 to go toward the financing of construction of a fire station, and the other to help with financing new radios for the Murray Police Department. The grant for the radios had been awarded during a time a rebate was in place.
“You’re cost saving with that rebate, and I commend you on getting that rebate because most people do not look at those aspects and every dollar you or our governments can conserve today is very important to us.”
However, while Romaine was very liberal in her praise of the city’s government, particularly its financial people, she also came for the Dec. 12 meeting to advise council members on what could be coming in the future. It involved something about which numerous Kentucky towns and cities are hearing probably more than they want to these days – pensions.
While Kentucky’s ongoing pension crisis gets most of its attention for its impact on teachers and education in general, this also touches places with employees who have been putting money from their paychecks into state-run retirement systems, such as with local governments. In Murray, council members already have some idea of what this could mean in coming years.
Several months ago, Mayor Bob Rogers used a meeting to detail this, and the numbers, to say the least, caught his council members’ attention. This year, the city’s required contribution to the state system is $1,565,941. By 2025, that number is expected to be at $3,588.349.
“What we know is that the state pension systems are passing the debt down to local government,” Rogers said, forecasting troubling times if something is not changed. “Therefore, you have a lot of outsourcing and a lot of part-time positions. This is going to end up hurting opportunities for people to find jobs with entities that are within the government retirement system.”
Romaine said the city would have to continue being conservative, which is why it ended with surpluses, such as $1.1 million in its overall operations and nearly $6 million for its utilities. However, she said it would be more difficult to keep that performance going now that the city’s wastewater treatment plant construction project is complete.
“It has to be paid for, and that starts the next fiscal year, and the debt for that is going to be, what, approximately $3 million per year?” she said, answering Councilwoman Pat Seiber’s question of “Do you have any recommendations as to what we can do better?”
“Be cautious. Be sure you bid everything. Before you make any decision to go into debt, realize what you’re going into. I know people look at this and think, ‘Oh it’s $1 million or $2 million. It’s not much.’ But it adds up,” she said. “Do not get yourself in a position where you’re leveraged with debt and make sure you have reserves because it’s going to change quick.
“And I’ve been stressing this to quite a few entities because the rising costs is so great every entity, particularly with health insurance and retirement. When you add an employee, for example, at let’s say a $40,000 salary, you automatically double it because that’s what that employee is going to end up costing for any municipality at this point in the state of Kentucky.”
All the council members seemed anxious to find answers to the pension issue, but few were available. Councilman Dan Miller did observe that it appears, lately, local governments are increasingly underrepresented on the trust funds that oversee the pensions. He said there are hopes that the 2020 session of the Kentucky General Assembly can result in some restructuring.
“It seems to me that we’re like a lot of cities in this state. If wasn’t for the pension crisis, we’d be in a real good shape,” said Councilman Terry Strieter. “But because of the pension crisis, we don’t know what the future holds and we won’t know until the legislature begins to get after it and tackle that problem seriously, instead of just talking about it.”
