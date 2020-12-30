MURRAY — Even though some people in Murray and Calloway County are now receiving a vaccine intended to fight COVID-19, the disease still holds a firm grip.
That was evident Tuesday afternoon, because instead of gathering as a group at Murray City Hall, the incoming members of the Murray City Council had their swearing-in ceremony via virtual communication. The council had returned to in-person meetings for a few months after going to virtual shortly after the pandemic entered Murray and Calloway County in March, but went back to virtual in November after a major surge of cases locally.
“I’m thinking this is going to be the wave of the future for a while,” said Councilman Burton Young, who was among those raising his right hand at the direction of Mayor Bob Rogers, who directed the ceremony from the City Council Chambers inside City Hall while staring at a computer screen full of squares, inside which were images of the council members.
Not every member was visible during the ceremony, but most were, in fact, present via audio for the telecast that was available via Youtube.
“I think it’s going to be like this for at least six months to a year,” Young said. “But everyone is starting to get used to this now, I think. Everybody’s getting logged in. We’re still having some issues with it but I think it’s working well.”
Councilwoman Alice Rouse said she had hoped this ceremony, which is required by Kentucky Revised Statutes to happen before the end of the calendar year, could have been conducted the usual way. However, the current situation with the coronavirus made that impossible.
“You have to do what you have to do in circumstances like this and make the best of it,” Rouse said. “There’s always something about being sworn in, and I know that the last time I was really excited, being it was my first term. Not that I was not excited this time, but I had to realize that things were going to be different.
“The main thing is we’ve got 12 people that are willing to serve this community and that is what we are sworn to do, and we do our best.”
Rouse, Young and the others (Danny Hudspeth, Johnny Bohannon, John Mark Roberts, Monty McCuiston, Linda Cherry, Dan Miller, Wesley Bolin, Jeremy Bell, Pat Seiber and Rose Ross Elder) were elected to their offices during the Nov. 3 general election.
Elder took the occasion to note that, before 100 years ago, the role of women in America’s political process was very limited. Tuesday, she recognized the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution that gave women the right to vote, which just happened to come two years after the last global pandemic, the Spanish flu.
“None of my grandmothers could vote when they were 18 and I’m sure there were protests with very passionate people on both sides, and I’m sure there was civil discourse,” she said. “I’m very grateful for the 19th Amendment and it’s an honor and a privilege to serve.”
