MURRAY — Due to some activities involving various parts of the community today, the regularly-scheduled meeting of the Murray City Council has been canceled.
The meeting was scheduled for its usual time of 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
One of the events that was causing scheduling problems for council members is the annual Calloway to the Capitol activity that is happening today in Frankfort. Traditionally, this is an event that many council members have attended as it provides a chance to meet with state lawmakers and discuss important issues. This is also part of the annual Western Kentucky Day in which leaders from several western Kentucky communities take part in the festivities.
Also causing scheduling problems is the annual President’s Lecture on the Murray State University campus that is set for 7:30 at Lovett Auditorium. This year’s speaker is four-star Navy Admiral William H. McRaven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.