MURRAY — The sign-up campaign to bring curbside residential recycling to Murray continues inching toward its goal.
Murray City Manager Jim Osborne said Tuesday that the campaign the number stands at 375, which is 125 shy of the number set by the city’s sanitation contractor, Republic, to begin recycling in the city. Subscriptions began being accepted in December and Osborne said he is encouraged with the participation so far.
However, while he has preached patience with this, he said now, with the 500 mark in reach, he wants to see this push accelerate.
“That’s because the faster we get there, the sooner we can actually start this in the city and I think people are anxious to get it going,” Osborne said Tuesday afternoon. “I’m very confident we’ll get there. It’s just that when you get this close, you just want to see it move faster.”
City Councilwoman Pat Seiber, who co-chaired a recycling workgroup that was formed in June and met monthly through November, said her fellow council members are backing this project, which she said she appreciates. However, she also admitted that the campaign is missing something that help move the number up quickly.
“There are several of us on the council who have stepped up and tried getting the word out (through phone calls or social media). However, and I can’t speak for everyone, I don’t think we’re comfortable with the idea of actually going door-to-door right now to tell people about this in person,” she said. “And I don’t think too many people would be comfortable with us coming to their door right now. They might actually get offended.
“We can’t try anything like that until after this pandemic is under control, but I really think that is something that could be effective, if we could talk to people in person.”
Osborne said the city government has utilized as many methods of communication to push the recycling campaign.
“We have used social media, our website, our local (cable) access channels. We have put notices in utility bills. There isn’t a whole lot else we haven’t used,” he said,
In hitting the magic number of 500, Murray would become the second city in the Purchase Region to launch a curbside recycling program. Paducah was the first and is now 15 months into its program. After starting slowly, that program seems to have established itself.
“For the number required, though, we’re actually ahead of them as far as where they were (two months into sign-ups),” Osborne said. “I think that shows that the interest is strong.”
Osborne also said that the environmental activist group, the Sierra Club, has been involved in this mission as well. He said the group did circulate a flier about the recycling program in January. The club is expected to launch other programs to promote this concept in the coming weeks and months.
The council approved curbside recycling in late November after the city came to an agreement for a new contract that included the recycling portion as part of the deal. This came after the city closed a 24-hour recycling facility at Andrus Drive because of concerns related to the pandemic.
However, it also became known that the facility was a big money drain for the city, costing as much as $70,000 a year. At the same time, the pandemic also brought the periodic Bill Wells Make a Difference Day recyclables collection drive to a halt, meaning residents who recycle suddenly found their avenues were closed.
The workgroup was formed after Mayor Bob Rogers said he and other city officials received numerous inquiries as to what was being done to find a replacement outlet. Meetings began in June and, by September, curbside recycling had gained a foothold for not only the workgroup but the audiences that attended the meetings.
The recycling program is only for residents of the city. It will be tied into trash pickup with Republic with participants receiving new containers for just the recycling. Cost is $15 and this will be for twice-a-month pickup. This is in addition to the $15 charge for regular trash pickup.
To subscribe, residents can phone 270-762-0380 or go online at recycling@murrayky.gov. Earlier reports indicate that, once the number of subscribers reaches 500, recycling in the city will begin about a month later. Also, once 500 is reached, the opportunity to subscribe will remain; there is no deadline date for reaching 500.
