OXFORD, Miss. – Two Kentucky men, including one Murray resident, were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi announced the sentences on the Department of Justice’s website earlier this week. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Lacey Act by traveling from Kentucky to Mississippi on multiple occasions between Nov. 6, 2018, and Jan. 5, 2019, for the purpose of harvesting paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County, which was closed to paddlefish harvest. Freeman or Harrell would take the harvested paddlefish roe back to Kentucky to sell to commercial processors, falsely claiming that the paddlefish had been caught in the Ohio River or other places in or near Kentucky where the harvest of paddlefish was legal.
Freeman was sentenced on Sept. 15 in Oxford, Mississippi before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills. He was sentenced to six months incarceration, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $20,000 to the Lacey Act Reward Account. Freeman, a commercial fisherman, was further banned from all fishing, both commercial and recreational, for a period of five years. Freeman is scheduled to report to prison on Nov. 28.
Harrell was sentenced on July 26 in Oxford before U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock. He was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $7,500 to the Lacey Act Reward Account. Harrell, who is also a commercial fisherman, was banned from all fishing in the state of Mississippi for a period of five years and further banned from harvesting fish roe of any species in any state for a period of five years.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement is committed to conducting criminal investigations with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks in an effort to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats,” said U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement Assistant Director Edward Grace following the sentence. “The Office of Law Enforcement takes violations of the Lacey Act seriously. The investigation involving the two defendants who were involved in the unlawful harvest and dealing of paddlefish roe is no exception. We will continue to work closely with our state partners to conduct these important joint investigations.”
“I am extremely proud of these officers for their hard work and dedication they put forth in bringing these violators to justice,” remarked Col. Jerry Carter of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “Thanks for the joint effort by all agencies State and Federal that were involved, it truly sends a message that unlawful acts such as this will not be tolerated in our state and that we will use all the manpower and equipment available to protect our natural resources.”
U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner of the Northern District of Mississippi and Edward Grace, Assistant Director of the Office of Law Enforcement for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the announcement. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the case, along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.
