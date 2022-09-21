OXFORD, Miss. – Two Kentucky men, including one Murray resident, were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi announced the sentences on the Department of Justice’s website earlier this week. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Lacey Act by traveling from Kentucky to Mississippi on multiple occasions between Nov. 6, 2018, and Jan. 5, 2019, for the purpose of harvesting paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County, which was closed to paddlefish harvest. Freeman or Harrell would take the harvested paddlefish roe back to Kentucky to sell to commercial processors, falsely claiming that the paddlefish had been caught in the Ohio River or other places in or near Kentucky where the harvest of paddlefish was legal. 

