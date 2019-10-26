MURRAY – Due to the widening project of U.S. 641 South, Murray Electric System announced it must to perform fiber cuts beginning at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re going to have to take some of our fiber (optic cables) out to resplice it for the 641 project there south of Murray,” MES General Manager Tony Thompson said Friday. “We’re having to transfer onto new poles, so it’s going to have some internet and cable customers out for a little while.”
The plan is to have those affected by the cuts back online by 5 a.m. Monday. The following areas will be affected: Nodes 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 13.
“We have provided a map of the nodes to reference for your convenience,” MES said on its Facebook page. “We apologize for this planned outage, but due to the widening project, it could not be avoided. Although there is no optimal time to have an outage, we hope that in choosing to work between the hours of 11:30 PM & 5:00 AM, the least amount of customers would be affected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.