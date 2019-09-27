MURRAY — For the second time since 2015, a campus within the Murray Independent School District has received one of the nation’s highest honors.
Thursday, the official word came from the office of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos that Murray Elementary School was among 362 campuses across the country to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2019. This recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Communications & Outreach.
In 2015, Murray High School received the same distinction.
“We have always known that this is one of the best schools in the commonwealth; now it’s been recognized as being among the best in the country,” said MISD Superintendent Coy Samons during a visit to the campus he made after classes had concluded for the day Thursday.
“I appreciate what you do and I know our community is more than pleased with what you do every day. So congratulations and enjoy this.”
Along with this being a repeat for the Murray district as a whole, it is also not the first time Murray Elementary Principal Denise Whitaker has been involved in a National Blue Ribbon recognition. In 2007, she was principal at Farmington Elementary School in Graves County when it too received this honor.
However, as she said was the case at Farmington, Whitaker said Thursday’s honor for Murray Elementary was because of a major effort on many fronts.
“I’m very excited for everyone involved, our teacher’s assistants, staff, administrators … we are so fortunate to have a great team like this,” Whitaker said. “My assistant principal (Sarah Saylor) and our counselor (Chelsee Ryan) just work hand in hand and are always willing to do whatever it takes for our children, but that goes for everyone here. That includes all of our staff, from cafeteria workers to bus drivers.
“I also want to say that this starts with our preschool. They work very hard over there. Then you have the district’s support from our administration at the board office. Mr. Samons is phenomenal and does a phenomenal job of helping us. Our board members always try to meet our needs and then, let’s talk about our parents and our community for a minute. Our parents are always here when we need them and they’re helping their children and making sure their students want to come to school and are encouraging them.
“Then you have the enthusiasm and support from our PTO. We have things we need at this school because of our parents and what they do for us. Then, there’s our community. Wow! Every time we ask a business for support, and even when we don’t ask them, we just appreciate them for all they do. This is a community honor as well. They do so much for our students and our teachers. You name it, from supporting our Family Night to making sure everybody in our school wears a black and gold T-shirt when we need them, it’s just amazing what they do for us.”
The U.S. Department said that this marks the 37th year for the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, which has resulted in this distinction being given to more than 9,000 schools. Murray Elementary and MISD officials have been invited to a celebration event Nov. 14-15 in Washington,where 312 public schools and 50 non-public schools will be honored.
The U.S. Department said all schools are recognized in one of two categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates. Exemplary high performing schools are among their states’ highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary achievement gap closing schools are among their states’ highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
“We knew we were a solid candidate, going into the application process,” Samons said, adding that he was given an indication that this might be coming last week. “Then we kind of got confirmation yesterday about it, then we got the official confirmation this morning.
“This is a much-deserving school and a much-deserving faculty because of the good work they do every day for these students. It’s just rewarding to be part of it.”
Whitaker also remembered back to 2015, when Murray High earned this honor.
“We were very excited for them then, because it really does take everyone in the district. We knew we were part of that,” she said. “We also know a lot of parents choose Murray Elementary School because of the great thing happening at the middle and high schools.”
