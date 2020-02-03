MURRAY – Murray Elementary School has begun implementing a new security procedure at its building in an effort to continue improving school safety.
The new procedure involves how visitors to the school gain access to the building. MES Principal Denise Whitaker said the changes were made to come into compliance with Senate Bill 1 and to continue the district’s ongoing desire to improve safety for its students and staff.
“We are always trying to increase and improve our safety procedures,” Whitaker said in an email Friday. “Our district and school administrators are continuously discussing ways to keep our students and staff as safe as possible. Senate Bill 1 requires that classrooms and rooms with instruction taking place have doors locked and closed. We are doing safety walks and getting input from local first responders. Our office and inside foyer doors are locked, and all visitors are asked to show proof of ID and tell why they are entering school. We appreciate our parents always being so supportive when we make changes like this for the safety of their children and our staff.”
Whitaker said the change in procedure is temporary until the school gets an intercom outside for visitors to use. Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said those upgrades to the school are in the district’s long-term plan.
“One thing the bill requires is a secure entry into the building from the outside,” Samons said. “That is something that we already have in place at the middle school and the high school after recent remodels, where visitors are buzzed in. As time goes on, we will have that as well at the elementary school.
“That is all in our long-range plan. We just completed our facilities plan back in the fall, and the elementary school is No. 1 on our list to get upgrades and an expansion there as well.”
Samons said that the district will continue to strive to ensure the safety of the students and faculty.
“Senate Bill 1 makes some recommendations and lays out some expectations as far as school safety goes,” he said. “What we are going to continue to do is tweak our processes and have best practice in place when it comes to school safety.”
