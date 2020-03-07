MURRAY — Murray Elementary School kindergarten teacher Robin Brown is walking around with significantly fewer hairs on his head today.
The bald head is the result of a very successful fundraising campaign Brown and other students at MES undertook last month, raising $20,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This was double the school’s original goal.
“We have had at least three students that have attended Murray Elementary School that have been diagnosed with some type of childhood cancer and have gone to St. Jude,” Brown said. “We do a program every year since about 1988, but this year raising $20,000 was our highest mark we have ever done.”
Shaving his head was something to both motivate students to participate, and also show solidarity with kids battling childhood cancers.
“I don’t have any hair right now,” Brown said with a laugh. “We also had a coin war going on last week where we raised $4,500 in just coins. The class that brought in the most coins got to have a dance party, and that class was my class. People donated online; parents, grandparents and friends as well as checks that came in.”
Those various donations added up at the end of the day to $20,135. Brown said he was thrilled to have seen such support from students and their families.
“Our original goal was $10,000, so we doubled it,” Brown said. “It felt awesome and the kids felt awesome. We have a student right now at St. Jude right now going into treatment. Her name is Lydia Yayanie, and she was in my kindergarten class two years ago.
“It feels wonderful to know that you are helping kids that are affected by childhood cancer, but also our own Tiger cubs too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.