MURRAY — The National Hurricane Center reported Friday afternoon that Hurricane Dorian, which formed earlier this week in the Atlantic Ocean, had been upgraded to a Category 3 storm.
The main target zone is expected to be the Atlantic coast of Florida, as well as the northwestern islands of the Bahamas. It is also news of which City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto is taking strong interest.
Pologruto, who came to Murray in 2011, is a native of South Florida, having come to Murray after a 20-plus-year stint with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, just north of Miami.
“It sounds like they been moving the target zone farther and farther south today,” said Pologruto on Friday afternoon, just after Dorian was upgraded to a Category 3 with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Friday night, though, it went up a level, to Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall on the Atlantic coast of Florida sometime Tuesday
It could possibly carry maximum sustained winds as high as 140 mph upon landfall. That would make Dorian the strongest hurricane to hit South Florida since Category 5 storm Hurricane Andrew on Aug. 24, 1992. It went ashore at Homestead, just south of Miami, then crossed the lower part of Florida and entered the Gulf of Mexico before making another landfall on the Louisiana coast a few days later.
Andrew caused $25.3 million in damage and killed 44 people in Florida alone.
“Yeah, I’m keeping an eye on it. I’ve still got aunts and uncles and cousins down there, along with so many of my friends from my days with the fire department, so this is looking very hairy,” Pologruto said.
However, Pologruto has another part of Florida about which to be concerned, and that is the Panhandle — specifically the area around the state capital of Tallahassee. That is where daughter Alex is located, as she is a student at Florida State University, which is also the alma mater of her mother, Leslie.
“If this hurricane goes over the state and hits Tallahassee, that will mark every year that Alex has been a student there that a hurricane has hit there,” Eric said. “And not one time when (Leslie) was a student there did she have to deal with a hurricane. This could be Alex’s fourth.
“Right now, we’re making sure she has an evacuation plan, and that probably will mean having her and her buddies coming up here, and they’ve done that before.”
