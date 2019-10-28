MURRAY – Between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Saturday, volunteers for the ninth annual David Taylor Chrysler Murray Half Marathon began their job of placing traffic cones along the route for the 13.1-mile road race.
However, a feeling of doom had become quite prevalent. Updated weather forecasts were calling for something that earlier had not been mentioned, lightning, and it was being predicted to start accompanying expected heavy rains at about the time the race was set to start, 7 a.m.
Co-organizer Brady Parks was thinking the worst.
“We were thinking that we were (positioning the cones) just for an exercise,” Parks said well after the 7 o’clock hour. His fears of a second consecutive year for the race to be canceled had not come true after all. “(Friday) night, they had told us there was only a slight chance for lightning, then, at around midnight, they told us that chance was now better than slight. We were getting nervous.
“As it turned out, it wasn’t too bad. I’m glad. I could not handle another cancellation. There’s just too many disappointed runners. You hate to see them show up and not be able to run, and it’s too late in the year to reschedule. It was now or never, and we feel fortunate that we got the start off.”
Not only did the race start, it finished, exactly what did not happen in April 2018 when the race was canceled for the first time in its history. Organizers then adopted a new strategy, opting for a fall race time, based mainly on the idea that fall is a more tranquil time weatherwise. The race was moved to October last year and was run without a hitch.
On Saturday, the weather behaved, though barely, with about 525 athletes taking to the streets and roads of Murray out 650 who had registered. Organizers say, considering the weather forecast in the days leading up to the race, they were thrilled with the turnout.
“I was honestly surprised with how many were in the race when they took off this morning,” said co-organizer Keith Travis. “I mean, they just kept coming and coming when they left that starting line.
“What a run! I’m ecstatic.”
The fact that the run progressed as scheduled meant that the overall winner, Antonio Marchi of Lexington, was able to make his registration from just a few days earlier count. He blitzed through the rain and the course in a time of 1:10.45, and as an added bonus, he did not contract hypothermia, as had happened in a previous race in another community.
“Yeah, that didn’t happen in this one. It was a little bit warmer today,” said Marchi, a native of Argentina who came to Kentucky in 2000 when his family moved here. He went on to attend Berea College and Morehead State University. “I enjoyed this race. Today was a little bit windy and it rained, but I enjoyed the scenery of the course, especially going through neighborhoods like we did.
“A friend told me about (the MHM) and I just registered for it this week.”
Another first-time competitor in Murray took the overall title on the women’s side. Julie Armentabueno, who finished in 1:46:35, is from nearby Fort Campbell, where her husband, Alejandro, is a chief warrant officer 2 with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. Saturday, he ran by her side the entire race, pushing a stroller containing their two sons, Ethan and Nicholas.
“If we’re still (at Fort Campbell) next year, oh yes, we’ll be here again,” Armentabueno said of how that is unknown because there is always the chance of a transfer for military personnel and their families. “It was a good run, little bit wet, but I like to run in the rain.”
Armentabueno also was one of 92 runners who were registered as part of the Double Dare option offered to runners participating in both the MHM and the Hoptown Half Marathon that was run in Hopkinsville last month. Saturday marked the first year for this series, which will be expanded next year with the addition of the Iron Mom Half Marathon in Paducah.
“We actually had 80 who signed in to run today and I think the Double Dare had a lot to do with that,” Parks said. “People started it, they wanted to finish it, so, if they were going to get that extra medal that went with it and all of the other stuff, they had to finish today.”
Speaking of finishing, there was another participant involved Saturday who was not there to set a new personal best time or win medals. For Donna Herndon, the new mile walk that was added this year was a challenge enough, and as the chair of the Enduring Hope campaign that is raising funds for a massive renovation of the Regional Cancer Center under the umbrella of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, she felt the need to contribute as an active participant.
So the long-time Murray-Calloway community activist obtained permission from her doctor to walk that mile in the rain. And for added motivation, she represented a fellow member at University Church of Christ who is currently battling cancer, Wanda Bailey.
“I’m with Team Wanda,” she said, smiling as she discussed her morning’s activities Saturday. “Wanda is battling pancreatic cancer, which reminds me that this campaign is about all cancer, so (her walking) was for Enduring Hope and all of our cancer patients. I just learned this week that we had 40 new patients in September, and that just gave me greater sense of urgency to this fundraiser for this cancer center.”
Individuals and teams were given the chance this year to raise money for the center with the top-leading fundraiser winning an all-expense paid vacation to Florida.
In addition, Clint Norton of Murray won the 5K that was included as part of the event with a time of 24:43, while Alexa Gemma of Cape Coral, Florida was the top female finisher with a time of 22:56.
