FULTON — When Kentucky State Police asked for assistance with a tanker leaking a toxic substance Friday in Fulton, it meant that western Kentucky’s HAZMAT 1 unit was activated.
That includes the part of that unit that operates out of the Murray Fire Department. City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said MFD Lt. Steve Lax and firefighter Zach Stewart both responded in the HAZMAT 1 unit that is kept at one of the three stations the department has.
The main unit is housed at a station with the Paducah Fire Department in Paducah and both units responded to Fulton.
“Our guys left here at about 4:15 that afternoon and were probably back by about 11 that night. That tells you that hazmat calls are not quick typically,” Pologruto said, adding that this is because such emergencies have to be handled delicately.
“You don’t rush on these, and this one was hardly what I would call routine.”
That is because the substance in question, identified by KSP as sodium hydrosulfide, is toxic. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said sodium hydrosulfide is used in leather tanning, pulp and paper, dye and mineral extraction. It said that moderate exposures impair a human’s ability to smell the gas by deadening the nerves in the nose.
The CSB said that health effects range from shortness of breath and severe lung damage to rapid unconsciousness and even death.
“So that means, for this, they had to dress in their chemical suits to prevent any injuries,” Pologruto said.
Trooper Bryan Luckett, public affairs officer for KSP Post 1 in Graves County, said Friday’s situation began when a KSP inspector observed a small leak of hazardous material coming from a tanker during an inspection at about 3:32 p.m. Friday at the KSP weigh station scale in Fulton along the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway (Interstate 69) at Fulton, near the Tennessee state line. Luckett said, at that time, the substance in question was identified as sodium hydrosulfide.
Pologruto said that after several hours, the leak was stopped. KSP said the area of concern was limited to the station. No injuries were reported and the northbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours until the leak was repaired.
Pologruto said that while this situation was not a large-scale event, it serves as a reminder of how valuable HAZMAT 1 is to the area.
“Without it, I’m not sure what this area would do,” he said.
