MURRAY — For Murray High School senior Jamera Jones, Monday was probably not unlike most days.
She was going to class. She would have basketball practice later that day. She would talk to friends. However, while she may have looked like the same person who wears No. 33 for the Lady Tigers at the center position, that was hardly the case on the inside.
Monday was the day after her sports hero, basketball legend Kobe Bryant died, along with eight others, including his oldest daughter, in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. it also came a little more than a year after Jones received the chance only a chosen few have, to meet him.
“When I saw him, I actually didn’t know it was him,” Jones recalled of the brief meeting between the two at an Atlanta, Georgia dermatologist office. “I said, ‘Hi’ and he said, ‘Hi’ back and that was just about it, really.”:
However, Jones said that while the chance was there to engage in a conversation with the longtime Los Angeles Lakers superstar, she decided not to try. She said this was out of respect for her hero.
“He was there because he had a problem, and I was there because I have problems myself. He was listed under a private name, under disguise,” she said. “He was laid back. I mean, he was human just like the rest of us. The people who work in the office did recognize him, but nobody was like going up to get autographs or anything.
“You know what? I can get his autographed jersey. There’s replicas of it, but when it comes to getting someone to sign something (in person), that’s not a big deal to me because you can lose those things pretty easily.”
Jones said learning of the death of the man known as the “Black Mamba” for his deadly ability to hit shots in key moments hit hard Sunday.
“When I first heard about it, I was driving and I pulled over and cried. For the most part, Kobe is pretty much the reason I started playing basketball,” she said, recalling one of her favorite memories of his career, his last game that ended a 20-year career that is sure to land him in the Basketball Hall of Fame. This year marks his first year of eligibility. “Yes! He had a 60-point game (against the Utah Jazz in 2016). I was great. It was something to see.”
Looking back, Jones said she still does not have regrets about trying to engage Bryant in a meaningful talk that day in Atlanta, strictly because of the circumstances in play and his need for privacy that morning. However, she said if another occasion had presented itself where maybe he had more time to chat with a fan, she would have taken it in immediately.
“I would’ve talked with him about everything, about his career, himself, his family,” she said of how she is like many in the world who watched Bryant and followed his career. “You almost feel like you know him and you feel like he was a part of you, like when you play basketball.”
