MURRAY — Last week, emergency personnel rushed to the Murray High School campus on consecutive days thinking emergency situations were happening.
However, it was later determined that no emergency was happening. There had not been an active shooter situation, as was reported last Monday, Jan. 25, and there had not been a bomb planted inside the school, which was why they returned the following day. The calls had been false alarms.
Friday, the person who is believed to have made those calls was identified, but it seems to raise more questions than answers. Murray police identified the caller as a Wisconsin resident named Kya Nelson, who is 19. Murray Police Department detectives arrested Nelson that morning at a residence in Racine, Wisconsin, about 470 miles from Murray, just north of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.
All that mattered to everyone in attendance at a press conference in the campus’ library Friday morning is that, while a motive may not be known for a while as to why the calls were made, someone was now in custody for making them. As the event ended, applause arose from the audience, mainly consisting of high school officials, as well as personnel from the Murray Independent School District.
“It’s a very exciting day here in Murray, Kentucky,” said City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles. “We’ve got a great community. We care about our community. We care about our students, and, there’s one thing about it .. when it comes to Murray, Kentucky, we’re going to be sure to find individuals who do anything like this.
“And we want them to know that, if you do this type of stuff in this community, we’ll do everything we can to make sure we can prosecute you and you’re going to get arrested.”
MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said the investigation started on Monday, immediately after authorities realized that a shots-fired call that morning was resulting in no casualties or evidence a shooter had been on the campus. Those efforts doubled on Tuesday when a bomb threat call again resulted in nothing but frayed nerves and frustration and caused the campus to cease activities for the rest of that day.
Little by little, Wiggins said attention of detectives began to turn north. He said Friday that he could not discuss how Nelson came to be the person of interest, but he said, by Thursday, it had become obvious that he was their target.
“Detectives traveled to Racine,Wisconsin Thursday and (on Friday), executed a search warrant at his residence,” Wiggins said. “Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Nelson for two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree and also one count of terroristic threatening in the first degree.”
Wiggins said it was MPD Detective Sgt. Angel Clere and Detective Justin Swope that traveled to Wisconsin to seek Nelson. A photograph that was displayed during Friday’s press conference shows the two MPD detectives flanking a man, identified as Nelson, after they had placed him in handcuffs as they stood on a snow-covered street. They are standing in front of a Racine Police Department SUV with the blue light bar on its roof activated.
Wiggins said that, while it may seem strange that a suspect for a case like this resides in a city so far away, he said this is a reminder of the main philosophy MPD has each time it opens an investigation.
“One of the things we always do in an investigation is we don’t ever narrow our scope. We always go wherever the evidence takes us, wherever the leads take us,” he said, adding that, at this time, he could not say if Nelson has any connection to Murray. “Now, did we begin this thinking (a Wisconsin suspect would be involved)? No. But , again, we followed exactly where the evidence was taking us and just continued on from there.”
At the time the news conference was happening in Murray, Wiggins said that it was his understanding that Nelson was being interviewed. There is no word as to when Nelson will be brought to Kentucky, but Calloway Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust was able to paint a picture of how that process will unfold.
“About all I can say, at this time, is that we will be waiting to see if he does waive extradition or if we will have to obtain a governor’s warrant to procure his presence in Kentucky. Once we return to Kentucky, then the case will go before (Calloway) District Court, unless he fights extradition,” Foust said. “In that case, it’s very possible that a grand jury could get the case prior to his entry into Kentucky. What we anticipate is that he will be given a preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court with the intention of submitting the case to the next available grand jury at which time it will decide whether or not to indict on the charges.”
Earlier in the week, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas had discussed how well operations had worked as far as with local emergency agencies’ responses to Murray High, particularly on Monday, which came just two days after the third anniversary of a deadly shooting at nearby Marshall County High School in Draffenville. Throughout his comments, he used the word “cooperation” to emphasize how well Murray, Calloway and state agencies had banded together for the common goal of, first, securing the scene, then, if needed, treating the injured.
Friday, that word was used again as Wiggins listed every agency that had a part in both the responses to Murray High Monday and Tuesday, as well as the investigation. MPD was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Calloway County Office of Emergency Management, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Racine Police Department and the FBI. He said the FBI assisted Clere, Swope and Racine officers with arresting Nelson Friday morning.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank our local law enforcement and the several agencies that brought this matter to a close,” said MISD Superintendent of Schools Coy Samons. “As I have said at least a couple of times earlier this week, we’re very fortunate to be in Murray and to be in the capable hands of law enforcement here, and at the state and federal levels as well.”
Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
