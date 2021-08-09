MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District will require everyone to wear masks indoors when students return to class this Thursday.
MISD Superintendent Coy Samons announced the decision in an email on Friday.
“Based on current COVID-19 information available for Murray/Calloway County, the Murray Independent School District will require face masks/coverings indoors when students (K-12) return to our respective campuses on Thursday, August 12,” Samons said. “Also per state mandate, face masks/coverings are required at all times when using school transportation. Universal masking applies to all individuals, including visitors, vaccinated and unvaccinated. Face masks/coverings are not required outdoors.
“Murray Independent Schools looks forward to providing in person instruction to students for five days per week during the 2021-2022 academic year. In person instruction is the most effective approach to address the academic and social-emotional needs of our students.
“MISD encourages everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to strongly consider and partake after consultation with your healthcare provider. The vaccines are our best defense for a safe and healthy school year.
The first day for students in kindergarten through 12th grade is Thursday, while preschool classes begin Aug. 19.
Samons said the student COVID-19 self-check is available at https://bit.ly/MISDselfcheck. If parents have questions, they are encouraged to contact their child’s school. Samons said MISD would continue to monitor on a regular basis the COVID-19 data and guidance from local, state and national health sources to determine mask protocols for students P-12 and staff.
