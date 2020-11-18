MURRAY — Murray residents wondering if the annual fall leaf pickup is a little later than usual are correct in that idea.
City of Murray Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten himself confirmed this suspicion when asked Tuesday about the return of this anticipated time for residents free their yards of their seemingly endless collections of leaves. That is also not the only thing that he said is different as he discussed this year’s program.
“We are starting it a little later this year because we are trying to get to a point where most the leaves will have fallen,” Allbritten said of the program that usually has started by now. “We’re starting on Nov. 30 for our pickup with the truck (that visits all parts of the city). However, if there are folks who are bagging their leaves, we have opened a collection area on Andrus Drive (just past the Hutson, Inc. office). We’ve got a big box for them to throw those into.”
The featured attraction of this rite of fall yard maintenance in Murray is the act of homeowners raking or blowing their leaves into piles near the edge of their yards, enabling a truck equipped with a large vacuum to remove the leaves. However, there are rules to this and Allbritten said he has already noticed one very important guideline not being followed.
“You don’t need to leave your leaves in the street,” he said of how he has witnessed several instances where piles this fall have spilled well into city streets. “You need to put them next to the street, at about the edge of the right of way. The right of way accounts for probably five to 10 feet from the street. We don’t need you putting them in the ditch either because, if it rains, that eventually is going to go into the storm drains.
“We don’t need them along the curbs because that also can go to the storm drains and cause a backup, which can cause flooding.”
Allbritten also gave one more reason residents need to think about not shoving their leaves into the street.
“Let’s say someone has an accident because they skidded on the leaves. You could be liable for that, so we really need to keep those leaves out of the streets,” he said, going on to add that while putting the leaves away from the street is a good idea, there is such a thing as taking this a bit too far.
“Now, look! We will not come up to your front door and we’re not going to come into your side yard. You wouldn’t believe how many people we’ve had to talk to about that.”
Allbritten also said the pickup crew will not making its usual two laps around the city this year, instead opting for one. He said the biggest reason for this is the continued lack of manpower due to COVID-19, especially with inmates from the Calloway County Jail.
Once again, Allbritten said residents can track the progress of the pickup crew on a map that will be available on the city government website — www.murrayky.gov. He said the city will once again be divided into five sections and things will start in a section that runs north of Main Street and east of 12th Street before heading in a counterclockwise direction before ending in the section south of Main and east of 12th.
If anyone is missed, Allbritten said a pickup can be arranged free of charge by phoning his office at (270) 762-0377.
