MURRAY — The idea behind the formation of the Downtown Revitalization Committee within the City of Murray’s government means exactly what the title indicates.
It is looking for ways to create a surge of energy for an area that has been losing momentum. This has been especially the case since 2014 when several tenants were left without brick-and-mortar establishments after one building collapsed, resulting in others being damaged beyond repair, and half of the buildings on one side of the court square being destroyed by fire a few months later.
Many of those tenants, mostly businesses, found other areas of the city to call home. So when a member of the city’s Planning and Engineering department came to a committee meeting and said he had an idea for “more revitalization,” the members were unsurprisingly interested in what he had say. This was the was the case Thursday with City Planner Justin Smith.
“I’ve been wanting to talk to you guys for a couple of months now,” Smith said, before unveiling a plan to have more people become residents of downtown than exists now. “We’ve been reformatting the whole zoning ordinance and making it more user friendly and, while doing that, we changed a lot of the regulations. In the past, if you wanted to have a residential downtown area, you would have to have a business in the front part for residential use in either the rear of the first floor or on the floors above.
“Well, we changed that so you can get a conditional-use permit and you can have residential use in the downtown area period, and the way we’re thinking about it is, if you have more people living downtown, the more businesses would want to come to downtown.”
Smith said the idea came from the success of the renovated Swann Warehouse on Poplar Street. There, Black Pearl Properties spearheaded a total makeover of a tobacco warehouse that has believed to have been on the site for about 100 years. The result was a complex that offers 19 apartments on the top floor, which has allowed the thriving AgConnections business to occupy all of the second floor and has left the bottom floor to be a retail/office area.
“We said, ‘Hey, we need more residential downtown, so this may influence a lot of change down here. Maybe we can get a lot more revitalization if we get more people down here.”
Any application for a conditional-use permit would have to be brought before the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustments. Smith said the newly-formatted zoning ordinance would be released soon after it is sent to the BZA, as well as the Planning Commission. He estimated this could be within as little as two weeks.
Downtown Revitalization Committee member Deana Wright, who is also the program manager for Murray Main Street Inc., said she would like to see this handled cautiously.
“We don’t want apartments on the storefronts,” she said on behalf of Main Street. “The worst thing you can do is go from being a professional/office downtown to having just people living there.
“I would hate to see downtown retail space go to living space because, then, we’re going from one extreme to another and I know there are other cities that say you can only have retail on the first floor of all of their buildings. They have gone that far. You need to have a good mix.”
“This is not just for the square. This area goes all the way to the railroad tracks (at the east edge of downtown),” Smith said of the opportunities for development outside of the square, his idea being supported by committee member Ricky Spann adding that he does not believe some areas outside the square are advantageous for retail and would be strong candidates for residential development.
There are also other things to consider, Wright said — namely the presence of multiple electrical transformers near the upper floors of buildings, particularly along the square. Spann lamented how this is limiting an opportunity for him.
“I’ve got three just outside my window (of a building he owns). I can’t put a fire escape on it because it’s within four feet of them,” he said.
