MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors voted last week to apply for a loan to clean up the former Thurman Furniture building.
Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St. was donated to the organization in late 2020, and the board has been considering what to do with the 32,000 square-foot structure since then. An environmental site assessment conducted earlier this year estimated it would cost around $292,000 to replace the roof and another $250,000 to clean up the building.
At last week’s monthly board meeting, the board voted to apply for a $600,000 loan through the Cleaner Commonwealth Fund to complete the needed cleanup and roof replacement.
“That would basically gut the inside of the building to where it’s concrete floor and block walls and replaces the roof so it will be ‘weather tight’ and ready for the next phase so we could actually have something in there,” Wright said. “The Cleaner Commonwealth Fund is available for nonprofits and/or governmental entities. It allows (the recipient), as long as they go through the proper steps, to take out a loan and pay it back over 15 years at 0% interest. If you do everything properly, 20% of it is basically granted, (so) they’ll write that part off. It’s a partial grant/loan, and obviously, we will do everything that’s supposed to be done in the way it’s supposed to be done so that we can enjoy that and benefit from that grant portion of the Cleaner Commonwealth Fund.”
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet website said the Kentucky Brownfield Program was granted funds in 2012 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish a revolving loan fund for brownfield cleanups in Kentucky, which became known as the Cleaner Commonwealth Fund (CCF). The CCF is intended to help public entities and nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations address pollutants at brownfield properties.
Site eligibility closely follows federal EPA brownfield grant requirements, which means a Phase I Environmental Site Assessment adhering to EPA’s All Appropriate Inquiries (AAI) rules must be performed no longer than six months prior to the purchase of the property; the owner/applicant cannot be a responsible party for causing the contamination; the loan recipient must have a cleanup plan approved by the cabinet. The plan does not have to be in place at the time of application, but the plan must be approved before cleanup costs are reimbursed. The program has $250,000 available for hazardous waste and $100,000 for petroleum cleanup loans.
“It’s first come, first served, and when the money’s gone, the money’s gone,” Wright said. “If we (send the application) in a timely manner before the money’s gone, hopefully we’ll get the loan. If the money is gone before it’s turned in, then we obviously won’t get the loan.”
Wright said, however, that if the application she is currently working to complete is not successful, she would try again for the next budget cycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.