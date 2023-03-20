MURRAY – As the City of Murray prepares to finalize its 2023-24 budget in the next two months, Murray Main Street board members last week discussed how they can remind officials how it contributes to the local economy.

“Something I didn't say (during the meeting), but I think it probably goes without saying, is that we're kind of like an arm of the city,” said Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright after the monthly board meeting adjourned on Thursday. “We are the responsible party for downtown Murray. We work hard to make sure our downtown is vibrant and good for business. Commerce is important, and down here, we need to take care of our businesses.”

