MURRAY – As the City of Murray prepares to finalize its 2023-24 budget in the next two months, Murray Main Street board members last week discussed how they can remind officials how it contributes to the local economy.
“Something I didn't say (during the meeting), but I think it probably goes without saying, is that we're kind of like an arm of the city,” said Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright after the monthly board meeting adjourned on Thursday. “We are the responsible party for downtown Murray. We work hard to make sure our downtown is vibrant and good for business. Commerce is important, and down here, we need to take care of our businesses.”
Wright said support from the city does not necessarily mean financial support for Murray Main Street, but really means supporting the organization’s mission by funding infrastructure projects downtown. In the past, she said the streetscape program focused mainly on the court square itself, with upgrades to sidewalks, crosswalks and signal lights, burying overhead wires and putting in new planters, trash receptacles and decorative light poles. However, the downtown area is much more than the court square, and Wright said the organization wants to see infrastructure improvements extend to several blocks beyond the square.
“That will be very helpful for those businesses down there, it'll make walkability better, the safety would be a little bit better because we’ll have lights down there and we don’t (currently). So, with all those things, we as a program need to look at what our next steps need to be and what does that look like, and we need to get buy-in from the city.”
Murray Main Street board member and City Councilman Joe Darnall encouraged his fellow board members to talk to council members and Mayor Bob Rogers as much as possible about the value the organization provides to the city.
“The biggest thing is, there seems to be amongst some (council) members a belief that their return on investment is not high (when) it comes to Main Street,” Darnall said. “And we all know that that's not true; it’s actually just the opposite.”
Steven Hunter said a small number of council members have always had Murray Main Street in their “crosshairs,” but they and others have often ignored things like the T-Mobile grant Murray Main Street secured – which has funded a beautification project for Imagination Alley and will fund free wi-fi downtown – and more than $100,000 in economic impact he said the organization brought to town last year.
“We know that downtown can be an economic engine because we’ve got proof that it's been an economic engine elsewhere in places like Murray,” Darnall later added. “(City officials) need to understand this is an economic issue, just as much as taking care of the park is. It’s something that’s an investment that gets you a return. That's what downtown is.”
Board member Chris Wooldridge recommended to the rest of the board that it consider laying out the available data in a proposal that would demonstrate the results of Murray Main Street’s efforts, the challenges it faces under its current funding model and what the board envisions as its needs for the future.
Updating the board on preparations for this year’s Downtown Farmers Market, Wright reported that the market had a record number of early signups when she held a vendors meeting last Wednesday.
“I'll have others coming because we allow until the end of April, but right now, I'm sitting at 23 that have paid for the whole year,” Wright said. “A lot of people do (pay by the week), but a lot of our farmers just pay for the whole year because they know they’re going to be there.”
The annual Easter on the Square is scheduled for April 8, and the board will get eggs ready for the hunt by holding a “stuffing party” on Monday, April 3. Volunteers will gather at Murray Main Street’s South Fourth Street headquarters and stuff plastic eggs from 5-7 p.m.
The board is also currently soliciting bids to paint the building located at Fourth and Main streets, and Wright reported that she is closer to receiving all the bids she needs to proceed for the cleanup to the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St.
