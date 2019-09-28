MURRAY – Murray Main Street will host a Fall Open House downtown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
A news release said four buildings will be open during that time and anyone can walk through the locations. The buildings are at 300 Main St., 101 S. Fourth St., 109 S. Fourth St. and 412 Main St. will be open for viewing. All of the buildings, except for 412 Main St. are for purchase. The storefront for 412 Main Street is for rent through Murray Main Street.
“Continuing to have an open house each spring and fall is a integral part of keeping feet in the street in our downtown. Often times, potential owners or new businesses do not know where to start, and an open house provides great platform to showcase what downtown can offer,” said Deana Wright, Main Street Director.
An information packet with details of each property will be available at every location and questions can be addressed at each location. For more information, please call 270-759-9474.
