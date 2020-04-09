MURRAY – Murray Main Street Inc. is launching a grant program designed to help the small businesses within the Murray Historical District as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Murray Main Street Program Manager Deana Wright said the program, with assistance from several local banks and organizations, offers disaster relief of up to $500.
“It’s really more for rent or mortgage relief, or, if they don’t need either one of those, it would be for utility relief,” Wright said. “We created this ourselves and it’s with a keep-it-simple mentality. It involves only a one-page application process and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Obviously, we don’t have enough funds to take care of everyone, but we want to help as many as we can with this grant program.”
Wright said she and Murray Main Street Board President Joe Darnall began discussing the need for this program in early March, even before businesses began having to close locally due to the Coronavirus. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the decision to, first, close restaurants to dine-in customers, then closed what were considered “non-life-essential” businesses, again to walk-in traffic, in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus by limiting large crowds.
Those decisions, which the governor has said, while very painful to make, were necessary, crippled Kentucky’s economy, leaving many people out of work and business owners wondering how the places they have built into income makers will survive.
“When Joe and I were talking, at that point, we didn’t know how long this was going to go on. Not everybody was closed yet,” Wright said. “We started working on this harder after everyone closed. This is a trying time for everyone, but it’s really hard for the downtown businesses and small businesses within the historical district. It’s going to be tough for them to bounce back from this.
“Small businesses are really being hit hard because a lot (of their owners) live month to month, so to speak. A lot of them have hardly any income coming in.”
Hard times are no stranger to downtown either. Since the early 2010s, it seems to have faced one struggle after another, the most memorable being the collapse of a building at the intersection of North Fourth and Main streets and a fire that destroyed half of the west side of the court square, along with several other businesses along Olive Street, both within months of each other in 2014.
Wright said COVID-19 is altogether different.
“They were all bad, but I think this is going to have a long-term effect on everyone. It’s not just a select few, but everyone,” she said. “You know, though, downtown Murray has been through a lot the last six or eight years, so this is another of those hurdles we’re going to have to get over.
“We’re going to do as much as we can to help everybody out. We know this is not going to make it all better for everyone, but maybe we can get them through part of this so they can open their doors again.”
Again, this is only available to businesses situated within the Murray Historic District, which is contained within the following boundaries:
• East boundary, the railroad tracks.
• West boundary, Seventh Street.
• North boundary, Olive Street.
• South boundary, Elm Street.
To participate, Wright said business owners can phone the Main Street office, 270-759-9474, or send an email to murraymainstreet@murray.ky.net. Wright stressed that, due to social distancing guidelines, this cannot be handled with an in-person visit. She said Main Street will send an application via email and those can be sent back to Main Street.
