UNION CITY, Tenn. – A Murray resident was one of five men arrested Friday after a multi-agency human trafficking investigation, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI said an undercover operation by special agents from six different agencies resulted in the arrest of men allegedly seeking illicit sex from minors. Those agencies included the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations), the Union City Police Department and the 27th District Attorney General’s Office.
TBI said the two-day undercover operation began on Friday, March 5, and was aimed at individuals seeking commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, agents and officers arrested five men and booked them into the Obion County Jail. The arrested individuals include the following:
• Lewis R. Harris, 52, of Memphis, Tennessee, is charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Kevin L. Jackson, 31, of Paducah, is charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act.
• Abraham M. Labastida, 28, of Murray, is charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act.
• Shannon L. Palmer, 44, of Union City, Tennessee, is charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act.
• Eddie R. Robbins, 54, of Paris, Tennessee, is charged with two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act, introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession with the intent to manufacture, deliver or sell a Schedule VI narcotic.
Bond is set at $10,000 for each of the men, the TBI said.
The Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and includes members of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Cookeville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ItHasToStop.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
