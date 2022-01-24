MURRAY – A Murray man faces an additional drug-trafficking charge after a recent indictment, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO deputies served a search warrant on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 1310 Diuguid Drive in Murray in reference to a drug trafficking investigation. During the search, deputies located cocaine, methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, prescription controlled substances, marijuana, and paraphernalia associated with the trafficking of controlled substances.
Clinton W. Harper, 57, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana (greater than 8 ounces), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
On Friday, Jan 14, additional information was presented to a Calloway County Grand Jury regarding the drug trafficking investigation. Later that day, the grand jury returned an indictment for Harper.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, CCSO deputies located and arrested Harper. Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates). At the time of his arrest, he was also charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) in regards to a Murray Police Department investigation. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding the illegal trafficking of drugs is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.