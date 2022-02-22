MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug trafficking charges after a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigation and grand jury indictment.
CCSO said the agency on Friday presented information to a Calloway County Grand Jury related to an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine. The grand jury returned an indictment, and a warrant of arrest was issued for Cheyne C. Miller, 31, Murray.
Miller was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than 2 grams (methamphetamine), which is a Class C felony. At the time of his arrest, Miller was already at the Marshall County Jail for a pending trafficking charge, CCSO said.
CCSO requests anyone with information related to the trafficking of illegal substances contact them at 270-753-3151, email at ccso.office@callkyso.com, or by visiting www.callkyso.com and clicking on “Send a Tip” at the top of the page. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may do so by utilizing the online option.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
