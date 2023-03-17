Murray man arrested on federal drug warrant

MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged with distributing methamphetamine after the conclusion of a federal drug trafficking investigation.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency and CCSO were assisted by Kentucky State Police as they arrested Gary D. Sims, 48, of Murray, on a federal indictment warrant at the conclusion of a drug trafficking investigation. Sims was taken into federal custody by DEA and transported to McCracken County to be held.
