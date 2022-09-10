Epperson

MURRAY – Kentucky State Police has arrested a Murray man, in connection with an incident that occurred Saturday morning in the vicinity of Murray State University’s “Sorority Row.”

According to a press release from KSP, shortly, a male approached several female students congregated near a housing complex in the southwest corner of the Murray State campus after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told KSP troopers they observed the male suspect produce a “Molotov cocktail” style explosive device and throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the suspect suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Epperson was treated for burn injuries at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and later transported to the Calloway County Jail. None of the female students were injured.