MURRAY – Kentucky State Police has arrested a Murray man, in connection with an incident that occurred Saturday morning in the vicinity of Murray State University’s “Sorority Row.”
According to a press release from KSP, shortly, a male approached several female students congregated near a housing complex in the southwest corner of the Murray State campus after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told KSP troopers they observed the male suspect produce a “Molotov cocktail” style explosive device and throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the suspect suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Epperson was treated for burn injuries at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and later transported to the Calloway County Jail. None of the female students were injured.
KSP, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), conducted an investigation and quickly developed a suspect.
After conducting numerous interviews and collecting various items of physical evidence, KSP located Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray, and charged him with two counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of possession of a destructive device, both of which are felony offenses.
ATF is conducting a separate investigation relating to the destructive device. The investigation is continuing by KSP. Troopers and agents were assisted by officers with the MSU Police, the Murray Police Department and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Read a full eyewitness account of the incident in Monday’s Ledger & Times.
