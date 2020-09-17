MAYFIELD – A Murray man faces several charges after being arrested in Mayfield Wednesday.
According to the Mayfield Police Department, officers arrested Dustin Thomas Cavanaugh, 30, of Murray, subsequent to a traffic stop. It was determined that Cavanaugh had two warrants for his arrest. He was charged with second-degree bail jumping, concerning the original charge of violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order.
Additionally, Cavanaugh had a warrant for his arrest out of Illinois. He was charged with Fugitive from Another State - Warrant Required after Illinois stated they would extradite him back to Illinois to answer for the charges from that state.
Individuals charged with a crime or presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.