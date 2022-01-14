MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged for allegedly attempting to burglarize a truck, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 3:15 a.m. Thursday, CCSO deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Wiswell Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon their arrival, the deputies located a truck attempting to leave the residence. Preliminary investigation indicated the driver of that truck had attempted to get into the 911 caller’s residence prior to the arrival of law enforcement, CCSO said.
Aaron R. Wilkinson, 46, of Murray, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree burglary. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
