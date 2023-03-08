Murray man charged with burglary
MURRAY – A Murray man faces several charges after police officers were called to a report of a burglary in progress.

According to a news release, the Murray Police Department responded at 12:22 a.m. Sunday to a residence on the south side of Murray in relation to a burglary in progress. Upon officers arriving in the area, the suspect, Jeremiah Sayles, 31, of Murray, allegedly fled the scene, but police apprehended him soon afterwards, MPD said. 