Murray man charged with burglary

MURRAY – A Murray man faces several charges after police officers were called to a report of a burglary in progress.
According to a news release, the Murray Police Department responded at 12:22 a.m. Sunday to a residence on the south side of Murray in relation to a burglary in progress. Upon officers arriving in the area, the suspect, Jeremiah Sayles, 31, of Murray, allegedly fled the scene, but police apprehended him soon afterwards, MPD said.
MPD said that through the investigation, police learned that Sayles had allegedly assaulted an individual while burglarizing the residence. The resident sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault, MPD said.
Sayles was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree; burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, assault in the fourth degree and disregarding a stop sign.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. The department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you may contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500, the release said.
