MURRAY – A Murray man faces multiple charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they caught him in the act of burglarizing a church, only for him to then allegedly flee after being arrested.
According to CCSO, deputies responded at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday to a church in Almo for investigation of a possible burglary. During the investigation, deputies began checking other churches and located Evan Hopkins, 22, of Murray, inside one of the neighboring churches. Hopkins was found to be in possession of marijuana and had three active warrants of arrest, CCSO said. Deputies arrested Hopkins and placed him inside a police car.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., while deputies were continuing to investigate the second church burglary, deputies said Hopkins escaped from custody and fled from law enforcement on foot. The Kentucky State Police, Murray Police Department, Murray State University Police Department and Calloway County Fire-Rescue responded to the area for assistance and located Hopkins. At approximately 4 a.m., a KSP trooper located Hopkins near the area of Candlelight Drive, and he was taken back into custody.
Hopkins was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police and possession of marijuana. He was also served with three bench warrants, two of which were for failure to appear on pending traffic charges in Calloway District Court, and one of which was for probation violation on a Calloway Circuit Court case in which he had been found guilty of multiple counts of third-degree burglary, multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and multiple counts of criminal mischief. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.