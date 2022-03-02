PADUCAH – A Murray man is one of six people facing drug trafficking charges after a multi-agency drug investigation in Paducah.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested six people Monday night as a result of the investigation. MCSO said that over the course of approximately the last week, detectives from McCracken, Marshall, Calloway and Graves County sheriff’s offices, along with DEA agents, have been working together on numerous drug investigations. The six who were arrested Monday were taken into custody at a Paducah hotel in the 5000 Block of Cairo Road. During the investigation and arrests, detectives seized more than 2.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than $7,000 in suspected drug money and assorted drug paraphernalia.
The investigations are continuing. All six individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail and are listed below:
• Brett M. Nance, 38, of Murray, was charged with conspiracy to trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Billy J. Burns, 30, of Hansen Road in Paducah, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended license.
• Jeremiah W. Williams, 42, of Springview Drive in McCracken County, was charged with conspiracy to trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense).
• Thomas Venzera, 32, of Burldean Drive in McCracken County, was charged with conspiracy to trafficking in methamphetamine (second offense) and operating on a suspended license.
• Pamela L. Bettencourt, 37, of Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah, was charged with conspiracy to trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Donald K. Duncan, 51, of Salem, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
