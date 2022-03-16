MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug trafficking charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence.
According to CCSO, at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, CCSO deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of North 16th Street in Murray. The search warrant was issued earlier in the day, following an investigation into possible drug trafficking at the residence. During the search, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a significant amount of prescription controlled substance were located.
Charles K. Sherrill, 57, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (opiates), trafficking marijuana, prescription controlled substance not in proper contained and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.