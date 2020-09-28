MURRAY – A Murray man was charged Friday with driving under the influence after allegedly crashing his truck into a creek.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Dispatch received a call of a single vehicle injury accident on Gibbs Store Road at approximately 7 p.m. Friday. Upon their arrival, CCSO deputies located a white Ford Ranger truck partially submerged in a creek in the 700 block of Gibbs Store Road. Calloway County Fire-Rescue personnel assisted in freeing the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The driver, Jamie Dunn, 46, of Murray, was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital by Murray-Calloway County Ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries he received during the collision. Preliminary investigation indicated that Dunn was southbound on Gibbs Store Road when his vehicle exited the west side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and came to rest in a creek.
After receiving treatment for the injuries, Dunn was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, second offense, with aggravating circumstances. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver. He also encouraged anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address, tips@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.