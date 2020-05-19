MAYFIELD – A Murray man was charged with violating an emergency protective order (EPO) after a traffic stop in Mayfield.
According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, Dillan Ford, 22, of Murray, was arrested Saturday evening by the Mayfield Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Sedan with no license plate at 10th and Boone streets. Kent said that during the stop, officers learned Dillan was riding in the vehicle with Tanna Ford.
Officers also learned that Tanna Ford has an active EPO against Dillan Ford. Dillan was arrested and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO and transported to the Graves County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
