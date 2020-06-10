MAYFIELD – A Murray man was charged early Tuesday morning with burglary and several other offenses in Mayfield, according to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent.
Kent said the Mayfield Police Department arrested Anthony J. Busenbark, 26, of Murray, after responding to a complaint of a burglary on Anderson Avenue. Busenbark was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested from the same investigation was Hannah N. Bynum, 20, of Mayfield, Kent said. Bynum was also charged with burglary in the second degree, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.