PADUCAH - The Paducah Police Department arrested Edward Eugene Pettis, 38, of Murray, after he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. In addition to burglary and fleeing or evading charges, Pettis was charged with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.
At 11:33 a.m. Thursday, PPD received a call reporting a man trying to break into a home on Jones Street. When officers arrived, the man fled and was caught several houses away from the scene, according to PPD media release.
Pettis told officers he was allowed to be at the house; however, the homeowner denied that, saying Pettis was not supposed to be there.
Officers recognized Pettis as a suspect in an attempted theft of a catalytic converter earlier Tuesday and detectives interviewed him. Pettis admitted to being present when the catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at two location on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah earlier this month.
Pettis was charged with attempted second-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and two counts of theft by unlawful taking (parts from vehicle, more than $1,000) and into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.