PADUCAH - The Paducah Police Department arrested Edward Eugene Pettis, 38, of Murray, after he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. In addition to burglary and fleeing or evading charges, Pettis was charged with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

At 11:33 a.m. Thursday, PPD received a call reporting a man trying to break into a home on Jones Street. When officers arrived, the man fled and was caught several houses away from the scene, according to PPD media release.