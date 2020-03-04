MURRAY – A Murray man was recently arrested and charged with video voyeurism.
According to the Murray Police Department, the agency began an investigation on Feb. 21 in reference to allegations against Josh Siress, 37, of Murray. Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Siress for the charge of video voyeurism. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
According to the arrest warrant, Siress is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.
MPD reminds the public that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
