MURRAY – A Murray man was cited for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident after being injured in a single-vehicle collision Friday night, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
CCSO said that at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, the Calloway County E911 Communication Center received a report of an injury collision in the 11000 block of KY 94 East. CCSO deputies responded to the area and located a single vehicle with significant damage and on fire in a yard. Shortly thereafter, CCSO deputies located the driver of the vehicle walking in the area.
Preliminary investigation indicated Richard T. Leslie, 37, of Murray, that was westbound on KY 94 East in a gold Audi passenger car when, for reasons CCSO believes to be related to speed and alcohol, he drove the vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Leslie then left the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
Leslie was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of serious injuries received during the collision.
Leslie was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident, CCSO said. Due to his medical needs, Leslie was cited and released. A short time later, he was transported to a trauma center for further treatment, CCSO said.
CCSO was assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue. Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
