MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says a Murray man died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday, CCSO deputies responded to the 2000 block of U.S. 641 South for a report of an injury collision.
Preliminary investigation has indicated Shawn Burns of Springville, Tennessee, was southbound on U.S. 641 South in a Jeep Wrangler immediately prior to the collision. Joshua A. Frost, 38, of Murray was reportedly standing in the southbound travel portion of U.S. 641. The Jeep Wrangler struck Frost, causing fatal injuries.
Frost was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
CCSO was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department, and Calloway County Office of Emergency Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.