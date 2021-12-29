MURRAY – A Murray man died Monday after being involved in a two-vehicle collision northeast of town, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, CCSO deputies responded to the intersection of KY 80 and Bethel Road for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision, a news release said. Upon their arrival, the deputies located two vehicles with significant damage from the collision.
Preliminary investigation indicated James L. Sills, 74, of Murray was driving a brown Chevrolet truck eastbound on Bethel Road while Jordan S. Abren, 23, of Murray, was driving a black Ford Fusion eastbound on KY 80. Witnesses to the collision indicated that Sills failed to stop at the stop sign and failed to yield the right-of-way to Abren’s vehicle.
Abren was transported by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries she received during the collision. Sills was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland. The cause of death is believed to be related to injuries he received during the collision, CCSO said.
CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Air Evac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.