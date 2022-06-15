MURRAY – A single-vehicle collision took the life of a Murray man Monday night.
According to a press release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was identified as Phillip Croom. The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, Deputy Todd Clere observed a red vehicle westbound on KY 80 traveling at a high rate of speed. Clere activated his emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle turned left onto U.S. 641 then stopped at the traffic signal at U.S. 641 North and Poor Farm Road before making a turn onto Poor Farm Road where it began accelerating to a high rate of speed. Clere attempted to catch up with the vehicle and observed it disregard the stop sign at intersection of Poor Farm and Brinn roads.
The vehicle then became airborne at which time the driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway striking a tree on its driver’s side. Clere requested EMS and attempted to render medical aid. Murray-Calloway County EMS arrived on location and requested the Coroner’s Office.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Murray Calloway County EMS, Calloway County Fire Rescue and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.
