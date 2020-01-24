MURRAY — Earlier this week, quick thinking by a Murray man helped his situation as his car was heading into a frigid pond north of Murray.
Recalling the accident on Thursday, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Richard Steen said the driver, identified as Spencer Feibelmann, 23, of Murray, realized he was in trouble at about 8 Tuesday morning and decided to press the button that lowered his driver’s side window prior to the vehicle leaving Coles Campground Road, about three miles west of U.S. 641 North. This allowed Feibelmann to quickly exit the vehicle after it crashed into the pond, coming to rest 20-25 feet from the bank.
“He did a lot of good for himself by doing that. Not many people would think to do that as it’s happening,” Steen said. Feibelmann did have to swim in the water temporarily, but was able to reach the shore before emergency personnel began arriving on the scene.
“When you get a call like that, the first thing you’re hoping to hear is that they’re out of the vehicle. The second thing you think is, ‘I’m going to have get out in it if they haven’t.’”
That second scenario was luckily not necessary.
Steen said Feibelmann told deputies that he believes a tire blew on his vehicle, basically rendering it uncontrollable, as he traveled east on Coles Campground near the Coles Campground Watershed area. With the road having a 55 mph speed limit, it further added to the difficulty. As the vehicle headed to the water, it collided with a small tree, which offered no resistance.
Steen said Feibelmann was examined by medical personnel at the scene but refused transport to a hospital. He was placed in the cab of a Calloway County Fire-Rescue truck, which provided a chance to dry himself and become warmer.
Steen said it took a wrecker from Max’s 641 Towing & Service about an hour to remove the vehicle, a task made much easier thanks to CCFR, which used a boat to carry the tow line to the vehicle, saving that job for the tow truck driver.
“They actually took out one of their thermal cameras and measured the temperature of the pond. It read 14 degrees at the surface, so that was good of them to do that for (the tow driver),” he said. n
