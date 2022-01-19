MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was shot, the Murray Police Department said Tuesday.
According to MPD, the department received a 911 call from 906 Broad St. in reference to a female being shot at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they observed a male suspect, Noah Bechard, 22, of Murray, sitting outside the apartment. Officers located Caitlin Casey, 24, of Murray, inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. Casey was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of her injury.
Detectives were notified and charges were filed against Bechard for attempted murder, MPD said. Bechard was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail. MPD said the investigation is open and ongoing.
“The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” MPD said in a news release. “If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.”
