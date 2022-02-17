MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged with burglary and several other related offenses, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said deputies responded at approximately 3 p.m. Monday to a storage unit facility on KY 121 South for a report of a theft. Upon their arrival, deputies spoke with the victim, who had reported more than $1,000 in personal items had been taken from a rented storage unit.
The preliminary investigation indicated Mark “Tony” Hutson of Murray was a person of interest in the burglary. At approximately 9:30 p.m., deputies located Hutson and arrested him for various traffic-related offenses. Deputies also located several of the stolen items nearby, CCSO said.
Further investigation led to the issuance on Tuesday of an arrest warrant for Hutson, charging him with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Hutson was served with the warrant of arrest while still lodged at Calloway County Jail, CCSO said.
A search warrant was also issued Tuesday for Hutson’s vehicle and residence. During the search, CCSO said, more stolen items were recovered, as well as tools deputies believe were used in the commission of the burglary. Hutson was then additionally charged with possession of burglary tools and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
At the time of his arrest, Hutson was out on bond for three pending felony cases in Calloway Circuit Court, CCSO said. The pending cases/charges include:
• Second-degree possession of a forged instrument (two counts) from a 2021 CCSO investigation
• Theft of motor vehicle registration plates and convicted felon in possession of a handgun from a 2022 CCSO investigation
• First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia from a 2022 CCSO investigation
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
