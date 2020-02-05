MURRAY – A man faces child sex abuse charges after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
KSP said the Electronic Crime Branch arrested James D. Harper, 57, at approximately 4:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges related to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Harper was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, police said. The Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect actively sharing files of child sexual exploitation online, KSP said.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Murray on on Tuesday, and equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Harper is currently charged with 44 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor first offense. Each charge is a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
